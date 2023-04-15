AdamawaRerun2023: Voting Commences At Polling Unit 6 And 8 (Video)

Reports from Adamawa States reveal that voting has commenced at Polling Unit 08, Zina/Kofar Jerimiah, Rigange ward, Lamurde local government area of the state.

Naija News recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the March 18 governorship election held in the state as inconclusive.

The election umpire said its decision was due to the margin of votes recorded in the election by the contestants.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Aishatu Binani scored 390, 275 while the incumbent governor of the state and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ahmadu Fintiri, polled 421,524.

The State Collation Officer, Prof. Mohammed Mele, said there were 69 polling units where elections were cancelled and therefore affected no fewer than 37,016 potential voters with PVCs in those units.

Premised on this the commission fixed April 15 for the re-run in 2,660 polling units in 24 states across the country today, including Adamawa State.

It was, however, gathered that the voting process in the Zina/Kofar Jerimiah, Rigange ward, Lamurde LGA is going on peacefully and orderly.

Meanwhile, voting is said to be on peacefully also at Polling Unit 006 in the Jambutu area of the state

See the video below: