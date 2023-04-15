Adamawa Rerun: Man, Woman Stabbed At Polling Units During Voting (Video)

Two different incidences of stabbing have been reported in Saturday’s supplementary election in Adamawa State.

Naija News reports the incidents both happened in Yola North local government area but at two different polling units in the ongoing election and involves a man and a woman.

The lady was stabbed at PU006, Kofar Jauro Audu, Jambutu, Yola North LGA in Adamawa while her phone was seized by her attackers. As at the time of filing this report, it is unclear what resulted in the incident.

For the man, he was also stabbed at a polling unit in Yola North for ‘having money in his pocket’

Don’t Celebrate Yet – Binani’s Campaign Council Tells Fintiri

The campaign council of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Aishatu Binani has told the camp of the incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri not to rejoice just yet.

Naija News reports the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to conduct supplementary elections in 2,660 polling units in 24 states across the country today, including Adamawa State.

It would be recalled that the commission declared the March 18 governorship polls in Adamawa State inconclusive and a re-run of the election is slated for today.

However, the incumbent governor, Fintiri is in the lead with about 30,000 votes ahead of the APC candidate, Binani.

But a member of the media committee in the Aishatu Binani Governorship Campaign Organisation, Martins Dickson has told the governor not to rejoice just yet until all is settled in today’s supplementary polls in the state.