Adamawa Polls: Don’t Celebrate Yet – Binani’s Campaign Council Tells Fintiri

The campaign council of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Aishatu Binani has told the camp of the incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri not to rejoice just yet.

Naija News reports the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to conduct supplementary elections in 2,660 polling units in 24 states across the country today, including Adamawa State.

It would be recalled that the commision declared the March 18 governorship polls in Adamawa State inconclusive and a re-run of the election is slated for today.

However, the incumbent governor, Fintiri is in the lead with about 30,000 votes ahead of the APC candidate, Binani.

But a member of the media committee in the Aishatu Binani Governorship Campaign Organisation, Martins Dickson has told the governor not to rejoice just yet until all is settled in today’s supplementary polls in the state.

Dickson told The Punch that “If he (Fintiri) is leading, why the noise then? That margin the PDP is leading with is being contested, because Senator Binani has said to let every certified true copy that emanated from the polling unit be compared with the uploaded results.

“We need to reconcile them. If that is done, we will know the truth and who the people voted for. We have seen a lot of doctored results, places where BVAS was bypassed and instances of over-voting. These are things we want to verify.

“Our candidate, Senator Binani, has said times without number that if that is done and she loses the election she would accept the result in good faith. However, with all the allegations of doctored results in different polling units, I don’t think it’s morally right for Governor Fintiri to raise his shoulders that he has over 31,000 votes.

“Right from when the election was in progress, reports from polling units and local governments showed how the electoral guidelines were being bypassed.

“The evidence gathered during the process led to the outcry that things were not being done right and her call to INEC was to review the process to uncover these irregularities.

“There were instances where cancelled polling unit results were counted for the governor and House of Assembly results uploaded for him. Who would accept that? If INEC is saying Binani’s claims are not correct, it should verify and reveal its findings. She only wants the right thing to be done so the result can be acceptable to all.”