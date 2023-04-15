Adamawa: Police Bar Journalists From INEC Collation Centre As Sorting Of Votes Begin

Some journalists who tried to access the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Adamawa State were on Saturday barred from entering the venue which serves as the state collation centre.

Naija News gathered that the journalists who were earlier accredited for both the presidential and gubernatorial elections, were shocked when they were turned away by policemen attached to INEC on Saturday.

The security agents explained to them that they have their lists of accredited journalists which they will later call to enter the collation centre.

According to Daily Trust, the move is seen by some sources and stakeholders as an attempt to move the INEC collation centre from the bank road to Dougerei.

This led to a series of protests by the PDP supporters who vowed to resist any attempt to tamper with the governorship election results.

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing this report, some of the collation officers were already in the collation centre while the sorting of votes from the supplementary election was already in progress.

Polling Unit Results Start Emerging

Following the conclusion of voting in the supplementary election in affected polling units for the 2023 Adamawa State governorship race, results from some polling units in the state have started emerging.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the March 18 governorship election in the state inconclusive.

The commission fixed and announced today, Saturday, April 15 for the conduct of a supplementary election to conclude the process.

Before the polls were suspended, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri who is contesting on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a second term in office was leading his closest challenger, Senator Aishatu Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While PDP’s Fintiri had 421,524 votes, APC’s Binani trailed with 390, 275 votes.

Naija News reports that results from some polling units have started emerging after Saturday’s supplementary election. Check out some of those that have emerged.