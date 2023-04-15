2023 Election: INEC To Prosecute 200 Electoral Offenders

Following the conclusion of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed plans to prosecute about 200 electoral offenders.

Naija News gathered that the commission said these offenders were arrested at different locations for various electoral offences during the just-concluded general elections.

The commission said the Nigeria Police Force has transferred over 50 case files of electoral offences to it.

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi gave an update on the number of case files INEC offices across the country had received from the police and how many electoral offenders.

He told The Punch on Friday that “The commission has received over 50 case files from the police authorities. There are over 200 accused persons set for prosecution.

“The commission has directed its Litigation and Prosecution Department to study the files and advise it on the prosecution. The department has since commenced action and as soon as it finishes, it will revert to the commission accordingly.”

It would be recalled that in March, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, directed commissioners of police in charge of state commands to urgently finalise investigations on all cases of violation of the Electoral Act during the February 25, 2023, presidential and National Assembly polls and forward the case files to INEC for prosecution.

Similarly, the Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, had also in March disclosed that the commission was to set up a legal team to deal with cases of electoral offenders during the February 25 presidential and National Assembly polls.