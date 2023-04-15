10th NASS: Key Northern Aspirants Withdraw From Senate Presidency Race, Lobby For Juicy Committee

Some lawmaker-elects from Northern Nigeria who had earlier expressed their intention to contest for the seat of the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly are relinquishing their ambitions for juicy committee positions.

A lawmaker who spoke with Saturday Sun on the development said a Senator from the Northwest has agreed to step down.

He further stated that the lawmaker stepped down on the condition that he will retain his current position as chairman of a juicy committee in the Senate.

According to the source, the lawmaker in his quest to retain the position has met with many senator-elects.

The source alleged that some financial inducements were made to the incoming lawmakers.

Another aspiring lawmaker from the North East is considering withdrawing from the race if he is appointed Leader of the 10th Senate.

The source said, “The lawmaker from the North West has no chance. He knows. He’s negotiating and begging that his current position as chairman of a good committee be retained. He wants to quit.

“He’s a Muslim and he has been told to discontinue his campaign. He has suspended it and is negotiating for that position. I doubt if he will be retained. That position as committee chairman may be taken to South West.

“As for the other lawmaker from the North East, he wants to be Senate Leader. He’s from the same geopolitical zone as the Vice President-elect and he can’t get it. At best, he will get a good committee as chairman.”