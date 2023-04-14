What Saheed Osupa Did To Console Pasuma After His Mother’s Death

Popular Fuji singer, Wasiu Alabi, better known as Pasuma, has received a video call from his friend and colleague Saheed Osupa over his mum’s death.

Recall that the late mother of the singer, Adija Odetola aka Iyawo Anobi died on Thursday, April 6, 2023 and was buried the following day according to Islamic rites. She was aged 84.

Saheed Osupa shared a video on Instagram on Thursday showing the moment he spoke with Pasuma on phone.

During the conversation, Pasuma appreciated him for all he has done even while he is unable to mourn with him in person.

Saheed Osupa captioned the video, “Even though I can’t be available in person to condole with you and play my role as a friend and colleague, I want you to know that I am always with you in spirit.

“May Mama soul rest in peace. Be Strong my brother and friend @officialpasuma.”

The eighth-day fidau prayer for the deceased was held at noon today Friday at LTV in Agidingbi, Lagos.