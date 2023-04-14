UK Immigration Keep Mum On Peter Obi’s Harassment, Detention

The United Kingdom immigration has kept silent on the detention and interrogation of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, a week after the incident.

Naija News recalls that the LP flagbearer was last week Friday detained at Heathrow Airport in London by Immigration officials over a case of duplicated identity.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Obi-Datti media office said Obi was detained after being accosted by an immigration officer who handed him a detention note and told him to step aside.

It stated that Obi was wrongly detained over alleged duplication offenses allegedly committed by an impostor who is still at large, adding that he was questioned for a long time.

The statement added that the impostor of Obi may have committed various crimes that led to the harassment of the LP flagbearer who lived for over a decade in the UK.

According to the Obi-Datti media office, it took the intervention of Nigerians who quickly raised their voices, asking why Obi was being delayed.

In an interview with TheCable, a UK immigration press officer said the agency cannot comment on individual cases, adding that an investigation is currently going on the matter.

The immigration spokesman added that the agency would provide further information in due time, stressing that many Nigerian journalists have also reached out to confirm the alleged detention.