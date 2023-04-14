Tinubu Will Be Sworn In As President If It’s God Will – Mbaka

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu (AMEN), Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, has said Bola Tinubu will be sworn in as President on May 29 if it is the will of God.

In a post on his church’s Facebook page on Wednesday, Mbaka stated that Nigerians came out in their numbers to cast their votes in the February 25 presidential election.

The fiery cleric noted that even though cases of ballot box snatching and other electoral malpractices were witnessed in the election, he appreciated God for seeing the country through the poll.

Mbaka, therefore, urged all Nigerians to pray for the nation, because he sees a New Nigeria coming where every citizen will rejoice and be blessed.

He wrote: “I want to make a recall on the just concluded presidential election. We have seen how the Nigerians turned out in their numbers to cast their votes.

“We have also seen how some ballot boxes were stolen in some polling units. Nevertheless, we appreciate God for thus far he has brought us. On this note, If It Is The Will Of God For Ahmed Bola Tinubu To Become Our President, Let It Be So.”

Mbaka added: “I want to urge us all to pray for our nation Nigeria. Because I See a New Nigeria coming. And every inhabitant will rejoice and be blessed.”