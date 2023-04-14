Tinubu: Peter Obi Should Call His ‘Mob’ To Order Before They Commit Murder In His Name – Onanuga

The Director, Media, and Publicity of the Tinubu-Shettima campaign team, Bayo Onanuga, has urged the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to call his supporters, to order.

Naija News reports that Onanuga in a statement via his verified Twitter page on Friday described the ‘Obidients’ as a ‘verminous mob’ that might commit murder in the name of Peter Obi.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain made the assertion while reacting to a tweet by JJ. Omojuwa @Omojuwa, alleging that the TIME staff that wrote ”the Bola Tinubu: Most Influential People of 2023′ article was under attack by Peter Obi supporters.

Omojuwa added that the journalist had locked her Twitter account following the series of attacks online.

However, Onanuga in his tweet said the LP supporters have continued to embarrass the country because they have failed to accept the reality that Peter Obi woefully lost the presidential election.

He wrote, ”Peter Obi’s verminous mob continues to embarrass our country because it can’t stomach the reality that he woefully lost the presidential election. Obi should please call these noxious characters to order before they commit murder in his name.”

Alleged Tinubu Drug Case: UberFacts Is Known For Lying

Meanwhile, Bayo Onanuga has reacted to the viral publication by an online platform known as UberFacts about the alleged drug dealings of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The platform which has millions of followers on Twitter shared some court documents supporting the claim that Tinubu surrendered $460,000 to the US government after a Chicago court found the income came from heroin trafficking.

The post which was shared on Monday has continued to generate reactions on social media about the alleged drug dealing background and allegations against Tinubu which it brought to the forefront of public discussions again.

However, Onanuga on Tuesday in reaction to the post, said UberFacts is notorious as a junk site that shares false claims and he is surprised some Nigerians are excited about the details shared by the platform about Tinubu’s alleged drug dealings