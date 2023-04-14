‘Supplementary Election Is As Important As The First Set Of Elections’ – Tinubu Issues Directive

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu has called on his party members and Nigerians to attach as much importance to Saturday’s supplementary polls as they did to the governorship and presidential elections held earlier.

He also urged Nigerians to avoid all forms of violence and ensure a peaceful election during tomorrow’s polls.

Tinubu gave the word of caution in a statement on Friday ahead of the supplementary elections to be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Adamawa and Kebbi States as well as other legislative constituencies across the federation.

He particularly urged the electorate to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in tomorrow’s polls, stressing that it is important to complement and solidify the victory the party recorded in the earlier polls.

In his words, “As the Independent National Electoral Commission holds Supplementary Elections across the country tomorrow, I call on Nigerians in the areas slated for the polls to conduct themselves peacefully and eschew violence and any act prejudicial to orderly electoral processes.

“INEC will conduct supplementary Governorship Elections in Adamawa and Kebbi states, five Senatorial Districts, and 31 Federal and 58 State Assembly constituencies across the federation tomorrow.

“This supplementary election is as important as the first set of elections, the Presidential and National Assembly poll held on February 25 and the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly election organised on March 18.

“As the last leg of the 2023 general election, we must ensure that the electoral processes are brought to a final, peaceful conclusion.

I urge all Nigerians in areas where the additional polls will take place to eschew violence and conduct themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner.

“We should desist from acts prejudicial to the conduct of orderly polls or that will threaten the very existence of the country. It’s only when there is a country that aspirants to political offices can have seats to contest for and the electorate have people seeking their votes.

“Like the INEC officers, the candidates and the electorate, therefore, have a solemn responsibility in this election. They must ensure that the additional polls are conducted not only freely and fairly, but also devoid of tension, acrimony and violence that will threaten the very fabric that hold the country together.

“I must also use this opportunity to enjoin my All Progressives Congress members and the teeming supporters in the areas listed for the polls to come out in their large numbers to cast their votes for the party’s candidates.

“Our party members and supporters should vote overwhelmingly for APC to complement and solidify the victory we recorded in the earlier polls. This will no doubt help in the effective functioning of government at the federal and state levels for the benefit of our people.

“On this note, I wish INEC, all voters in the various polling units in these elections, the candidates and parties involved a very successful supplementary poll.”