Police Gift N39.8 Million Cheque To Families Of Deceased Officers

The Nigeria Police Force, Kogi State command, has presented the sum of N39,815,369.74 in cheques to the families of 25 deceased police officers.

The money was reportedly presented to the deceased families by the Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Akeem Yusuf, on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman.

Confirming the development in a statement issued on Friday (today), the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya, said the IGP urged the beneficiaries not to misuse the money but make judicious use of the money for the betterment of their families.

“This service is part of “Group Life Assurance Scheme” and IGP’s “Family welfare Insurance” aimed at improving the welfare of the families of the deceased Police Officers and also to impassion other Officers who are in active service to be diligent.

“The Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration: ACP Agwoye John who represented the Commissioner of Police during the presentation of Cheques to the next of kin of the deceased officers in Lokoja, stated that the loss of the deceased personnel is an unfortunate situation,” the statement reads.