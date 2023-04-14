Peter Obi: ‘Propaganda No Dey Tire You’ – Aisha Yesufu Knocks Keyamo

Nigerian Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, has slammed the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, over a false claim.

Naija News reports that a Twitter user had alleged that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, deleted his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) resignation letter from his social media pages.

Keyamo retweeted the post while making a mockery of the former governor of Anambra State, saying his action was cheap and disappointing.

He wrote: “Are you serious? He deleted it? OMG! As deceitful as that? Is this the man that wanted to be President? The ‘new breed’? Oh, no! This is so cheap and disappointing! Those who classified him a ‘conman’ were not wrong after all. Now, we can relate this to the lame denial of the ‘yes-daddy’ audio!”

However, a fact-checking organization CDD West Africa debunked the claims, saying that Peter Obi did not delete his PDP resignation letter from Twitter.

Sharing a screenshot of the post on her page, Aisha Yesufu wrote: “Propaganda no dey tire Festus Keyamo @fkeyamo”

Atiku Issues Warning To CCB Over Keyamo’s Petition Against Him

Meanwhile, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has asked the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to drop the petition written against him by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo.

Naija News recalls that Keyamo had petitioned the CCB, calling for a probe of the former Vice-President over allegations that he used a Special Purpose Vehicle to divert public funds between 1999 and 2007 as vice president.

The CCB had, in response to the petition, invited the Minister for an interview to back up his claims against the PDP presidential candidate.

But in a letter through his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Atiku asked the bureau to drop the case as the subject matter was already in court.

According to Ozekhome, it would be sub judice and contemptuous for the CCB to be investigating the case when it was already before a court.