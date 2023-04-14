NYSC Member Defrauds Assistant Commissioner Of Police

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Oyo State, Ukanwa Ikechukwu has been dragged before a Magistrate’s court in Oyo State for defrauding a senior police officer.

Ikechukwu was dragged before the Iyaganku Magistrate’s Court on Friday for allegedly swindling a police officer, ACP Modupe Okpaleke of N235,000.

According to the prosecution counsel, Insp Olufemi Omilana, the NYSC member around noon on December 4, 2022, around noon with intent to defraud allegedly obtained N235,000 from ACP Okpaleke.

Omilana told the court that Ikechukwu, who studied physiotherapy and was attached to the Police Cottage Hospital, Eleyele, Ibadan, collected N235,000 from Okpaleke and fraudulently converted the money to his own use.

The police said that ACP Okpaleke while seeking medical solutions to her leg problem at the Police Cottage Hospital, Eleyele, Ibadan, was introduced to Ukenwa, who recommended that she buys a bicycle.

The corps member was charged with false pretence and theft.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390 (9) and 419 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty after which Magistrate M. I. Giwa-Babalola admitted him to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The matter has been adjourned till May 25, for hearing.