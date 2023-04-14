NPFL Matchday 14 Fixtures And Kick-Off Time

Just like in other leagues across the world, the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) is drawing closer to the last moments.

After the NPFL Matchday 14, most of the teams in the abridged 2022-2023 season will have a maximum of four games to play before the end of the season.

On Saturday, April 15, only two games will go down across the country. On the said day, Abia Warriors will take on Sunshine Stars at the Umuahia Township Stadium, while Enugu Rangers will welcome Niger Tornadoes to the Awka City Stadium. The two league games will kick off at 16:00 (4 PM WAT) simultaneously.

After the two fixtures on Saturday, all attention will shift to the mouthwatering fixtures loaded for Sunday, April 16.

On the said day, there will be an early kick-off between Nasarawa United and Gombe United at the New Jos Stadium. The game will kick off at 14:00 (2 PM WAT).

After that, there will be seven fixtures on Sunday that will kick off at 4 PM simultaneously across the county. The fixtures are as follows:

Bayelsa United vs Lobi Stars

Remo Stars Vs Bendel Insurance

Plateau United Vs Akwa United

Doma United Vs Wiki Tourists

El-Kanemi Warriors Vs Shooting Stars

Rivers United Vs Dakkada

Kwara United Vs Enyimba

Ahead of the kick-off of NPFL Matchday 14, Lobi Stars are topping Group B with 26 points in 13 games, 6 points ahead of second-placed Rivers United who have a game in hand.

In Group A, unbeaten Bendel Insurance are topping with 27 points in 13 games, four points ahead of second-placed Akwa United.