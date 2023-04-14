Nigerian Professor, Dimie Ogoina Listed In Times ‘100 Most Influential Persons’

Popular US magazine, Time Magazine, on Thursday, named Professor Dimie Ogoina as one of the world’s most influential people of 2023 due to his contribution to the awareness of a new presentation of Mpox, formerly known as Monkeypox.

Naija News reports that Ogoina is a Nigerian professor and an infectious diseases physician at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH), Okolobiri, Bayelsa State.

The magazine recognized Ogoina for raising the alarm on a new presentation of Mpox and continuing with his documentation when the world was not listening.

Below are seven major things to know about the Nigerian physician,

1. Professor Ogoina was born in Bayelsa State, South-South Nigeria.

2. He attended Government Secondary School, Amassoma, Bayelsa State before proceeding to Ahmadu Bello University where he studied Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery.

3. He did his residency training with Geoffrey Onyemelukwe, a Professor of Medicine and Immunology at ABU, and taught medical students at ABU.

4. Prof. Ogoina and his team at NDUTH diagnosed and managed the first case of Monkeypox in Nigeria during the 2017 outbreak in the country.

5. He became a Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases at the Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State, at the age of 40 years.

6. Professor Ogoina currently serves as the Chief Medical Director of the NDUTH and the President of the Nigerian Infectious Diseases Society.

7. He also has a keen research interest in the cure for HIV/Aids.