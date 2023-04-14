Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 14th April, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 14th April 2023.

The PUNCH: Political parties, including the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, are set to battle for 93 legislative seats in federal and state parliaments in Saturday’s supplementary elections. Supplementary governorship elections will hold in Adamawa and Kebbi states on the same day.

The Guardian: With barely 60 days to the expiration of the present ninth National Assembly, the jostle for who takes over leadership of the 10th legislature is getting intense. Ahead of the announcement of the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) zoning arrangement for the election of National Assembly’s presiding officers, it emerged, yesterday, that the pre-presidential primary election politics, among others, is causing serious rumpus in the ruling party’s bid to make its nomination, which deferred decision on the matter till after Ramadan

This Day: President-elect Bola Tinubu, yesterday, told the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his party that their petition against his victory at the February 25 presidential election constituted a gross abuse of the judicial process.

The Nation: President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to dismiss the suit filed against him by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for being grossly deficient. Tinubu faulted the competence of the petition challenging his election, describing it as not only frivolous, but an abuse of the court process

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.