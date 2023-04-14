Nigerian Couple Murder Akwa Ibom Woman In Libya, Dump Body At Nigerian Embassy

A Nigerian couple has been arrested for the murder of an Akwa Ibom woman, identified as Happiness Monday, in Libya.

Naija News reports that a Nigerian sports journalist and Libya returnee, Oyiza, had earlier shared the news of the tragic incident via her social media page.

She said the suspects allegedly killed the woman and dumped her body in the street near the Nigerian Embassy in Tripoli.

Oyiza added that Happiness died at the hospital, calling on the general public to help identify her family member.

She wrote: “My dearest Akwa Ibomites, Here’s your daughter, Happiness Monday. She was abandoned half dead at the Nigerian Embassy Tripoli, Libya. Unfortunately she died at the hospital. She needs to be buried but nothing can be done without the consent of her relatives.

“Can you please identify her or please share to various Akwa Ibom platforms so we can get in touch with any family member? It’s a matter of urgency and I would appreciate if you come through for her so she can get her final rest. The only information gotten from her is her name.”

However, the Libya Observer, in a report on Wednesday, April 13, 2023, confirmed the incident, saying the police force have arrested the couple in Tripoli.

The post read: “The police force in Tripoli have detained a Nigerian coup who killed a Nigerian woman and dumped her body in the street near the Nigerian embassy, which reported the crime to the police.”