Kebbi: APC Suspends House Of Reps Member

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Shehu Muhammed Koko has been suspended by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for alleged anti-party activities.

This development was confirmed in a personally signed statement by the APC Chairman in Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Kana.

The chairman explained that the decision was taken based on complaints against the federal lawmaker by the members of the party from Koko-Basse local Government area.

The statement noted that Koko’s suspension was approved by the State Working Committee of the party and would be in force until investigations are completed regarding the complaint.

The statement reads: “Sequel to the complaints instituted against Him. Shehu Muhammed Koko by the members of the party from Koko-Basse local Government area over allegations of anti party activities, which is likely to embarrass and have adverse effect on the party or bring into hatred, contempt, ridicule, or disrepute fractionation, flouting the rules, regulations and decisions of the party, engaging in dishonest practices, thuggery, carrying out other anti party activities which tend to disrupt the peaceful, lawful and efficient organization of the party, which are inconsistent with the aims and objectives of the party, contrary to Article 21(2)(I)(Ii)(vi)(vii) of the APC constitution as amended.

“We wish to notify the public that, the State Working Committee has approved the suspension of Hon.Shehu Muhammed Koko from All Progressives Congress (APC) activities pending the outcome of the investigation of the complaints.”