Massive Protest Rocks Abuja As Shi’ites Reject Alleged Plan To Kill El-Zakzaky, Wife

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, also known as Shi’ites, have stormed Abuja streets to protest the alleged plan to kill their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenah, by denying them their travel documents to seek medical treatment abroad.

Naija News reports that the Shiites protesters were led by Dauda Nalado on Friday.

The protesters also declared their support for the Palestinian people in their struggle against the continued occupation of their land by Israel.

The protest, which is part of the Quds day procession, is observed annually by the Shi’ites every last Friday of the Muslim month of Ramadan.

Speaking, Nalado said they will not be silenced or intimidated in their fight for justice and the rights of their leader and the Palestinian people.

He said: “In fact, one of the reasons for the 2015 massacre in Zaria to kill Sheikh El-Zakzaky and disband the Islamic Movement was this support and solidarity for the Palestinians.

“We condemn the continued incursions into Al-Aqsa mosque and occupation of Palestine by the apartheid Zionist Israel regime and We support the oppressed people of Palestine in their just struggle.

“We also condemn the continued attempt to kill Sheikh Zakzaky by denying him and his wife, Muallima Zeenah, their travel passports to enable the couple to travel for medical treatment.”