INEC Gives Update On Saturday’s Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said necessary arrangements had been made to conduct Saturday’s election rerun.

Concerning the election in his state, the INEC commissioner in Zamfara State, Saidu Ahmad, told reporters that the commission had distributed materials for Saturday’s election rerun in six local government areas of Zamfara.

Ahmad, who spoke at a stakeholders meeting on Thursday in Gusau, the state capital, urged politicians and the media to encourage the electorates to turn out and exercise their civic responsibilities on time to conclude the process at the right time.

The Zamfara electoral commissioner added that security agencies had assured INEC that they would provide the necessary protection for voters to exercise their franchise peacefully.

Ahmad noted that the election was for Zamfara Central senatorial district and two House of Representatives seats for Gusau/Tsafe and Gummi/Bukkuyum federal constituencies.

He disclosed that the senatorial election would be in Gusau, Maru, Bungudu, Gummi, Tsafe and Bukkuyum local government areas.

Ahmad explained further that the election would be held in 90 polling units in 24 registration areas of the six local government areas. According to him, the 90 polling units have 95,332 registered voters, of which 90,900 collected their Permanent Voter Cards.

Meanwhile, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu (AMEN), Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, has said Bola Tinubu will be sworn in as President on May 29 if it is the will of God.

In a Wednesday post on his church’s Facebook page, Mbaka stated that Nigerians came out in their numbers to cast their votes in the February 25 presidential election.

The fiery cleric noted that even though cases of ballot box snatching and other electoral malpractices were witnessed in the election, he appreciated God for seeing the country through the poll.

Mbaka, therefore, urged all Nigerians to pray for the nation because he sees a New Nigeria coming where every citizen will rejoice and be blessed.

He wrote: “I want to make a recall on the just concluded presidential election. We have seen how the Nigerians turned out in their numbers to cast their votes.

“We have also seen how some ballot boxes were stolen in some polling units. Nevertheless, we appreciate God for thus far he has brought us. On this note, If It Is The Will Of God For Ahmed Bola Tinubu To Become Our President, Let It Be So.”

Mbaka added: “I want to urge us all to pray for our nation Nigeria. Because I See a New Nigeria coming. And every inhabitant will rejoice and be blessed.”