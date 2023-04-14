‘I’ll Love To Meet My Husband On Twitter’ – Tacha Opens DM, Gives Conditions

Former Big Brother Naija ‘PepperDem’ Housemate, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has declared she is open to a relationship.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known while responding to a Twitter thread asking couples to share stories of how they met their partner.

Reacting to the post, Tacha said she would like to meet her husband via Twitter, stressing that her DM is open and anyone asking her out must be cute.

She wrote: “I can’t even catch a break with this Tweet. The stories are hilariously cute! I’lld love to meet my man on Twitter! My DMs are open, Lool! you have to be cute sha”

Responding to the tweet, some fans insinuated that Tacha would want a man who is financially buoyant but she dismissed the claim.

According to Tacha, she would rather choose a regular man than someone who is rich even though she understands that money plays a major role in marriage.

In her words: “Some people said if you don’t have money don’t try to reach out to Tacha. I understand money plays a major role, but I will rather pick a very regular man than a rich boy.

“For me, I feel wealth is in the hand of every individual, it all depends on how you want to go after it and get it.

“Anybody can make money it all depends if you are serious about making it. I made money out of money, I really love a fun and happy guy, someone focus, sweet and amazing.”