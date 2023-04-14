I Miss Her So Much – Bobrisky Expresses Regret Over Fall Out With Tonto Dikeh

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky has expressed regret over his fallout with former best friend, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.

The male barbie during a recent interview told media personality Toke Makinwa that he misses the friendship he had once shared with Tonto.

Naija News understands that Tonto and Bobrisky were best of friends for over five years until they publicly fell out in 2021.

The crossdresser recalled how Tonto supported him and stood by him before he rose to fame, adding that the friendship, which lasted five years, failed because both he and Tonto are hot-tempered and impatient.

He said, “I regret falling out with Tonto. I miss her so much because she was like my sister. After we fell out for two to three months, I started missing her. I missed the fact that she is always there for me. She will tell me don’t wear this outfit, Boby, this one looks nice on you.

“The more reason why I missed that friendship was that she was the only person that was there for me before I became famous. She doesn’t judge and she goes all out.

“The reason the friendship did not last is that I and Tonto are two impatient people. Most times the reason I was the calm one in the friendship is that I saw her as my elder sister and she was older than me. The main truth is that we are two hot-tempered people.”

Bobrisky said he was working on becoming more accommodating and that is why he fights less often nowadays on social media.