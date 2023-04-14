I Am Here, Nobody Can Force Me Out Of Nigeria – Peter Obi Fires

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the just-concluded elections, Peter Obi, has insisted that nobody can force him to flee Nigeria.

Recall that Obi had accused some unnamed individuals of trying to mount pressure on him to leave the country or face arrest for treason.

Speaking at the Onitsha Holiday Resort, Onitsha, on Thursday, the former Anambra State Governor said the Labour Party is committed to creating a new Nigeria.

According to him, there are too many “thieves” who are inflicting suffering on the masses.

He vowed that his party is committed to purging the country’s political system of such thieves, stressing that he would not give up until they are shown the way out of political offices in the country.

“There is too much suffering in this country, and, that is what we, in Labour Party, are fighting to end. There are many thieves in the country. So, Labour Party is fighting to create a new Nigeria. I am here with you, and nobody is going to force me to leave Nigeria,” Peter Obi said.

Meanwhile, Peter Obi has said the party’s House of Representatives candidate in Saturday’s supplementary election in Ogbaru, Anambra State, Victor Afam Ogene, is committed to his philosophy of building the country.

Recall that Ogene was also leading other candidates in the Ogbaru Federal Constituency election before it was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

Speaking during a roadshow campaign tour of the wards in the Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Obi appealed to his supporters in the area to vote for Ogene in Saturday’s supplementary election.

The former Governor of Anambra stated that Ogene is a good candidate, who is humble, loyal, and honest, and would ensure that the development of Ogbaru was not neglected.

Obi, who was accompanied by Anambra Senator-elect, Tony Nwoye, and Oseloka Obaze, told the people that Ogene is committed to his philosophy of building a new Nigeria.