Hakimi: It’s Wrong To Have Your Mum As Next Of Kin — Solomon Buchi Tells Men

Self-acclaimed relationship coach Solomon Buchi has advised that it is wrong for men to have their mothers as their next of kin.

Buchi via a series of thread on Twitter on Friday advised men, who do not trust their women, not to settle down with them following reports of PSG and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi outsmarted his wife Hiba Abouk in divorce proceedings.

36-year-old Abouk was said to have demanded more than half of Hakimi’s assets and fortune during the proceedings.

However, the court heard the Moroccan named all his assets with his mother as the benefactor.

It also heard that 80% of Hakimi’s monthly PSG salary, which amounts to around €1 million, goes to his mother with the player having only 20 percent access.

Reacting to the development, Buchi said men who cannot trust their wives should not marry them.

He wrote, “Your next of kin should be your wife not your mother. Your assets should have your wife’s name on them too. This is biblical marriage; you have become one in Holy Matrimony. If you can’t trust a woman with your riches, don’t marry her. Why marry who you don’t trust with your ALL?

“This will probably get a lot of pushback from the redpilled movement, because of the recent Hakimi’s case: a successful footballer whose wife filed for divorce and division of his assets and properties, only to discover that he put all his fortunes in his mother’s name.”