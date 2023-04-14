Gov Primary: Trouble For Kogi APC As Ohiare Threatens To Sue Party As Materials Goes ‘Missing’ In 238 Wards

A governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Sanusi Ohiare has threatened to sue the party if a governorship candidate is announced without a proper primary election.

Naija News learnt that Ohiare issued the threat following claims that election officials were nowhere to be found during the primary election.

Ohiare on Thursday refused to step down from the race after the state Governor, Yahaya Bello endorsed the state’s former auditor-general for local governments to pick the ticket.

The governorship aspirant while addressing newsmen at his ward on Friday said no elected officials were present despite a huge turnout of voters for the primary election.

According to Ohiare, a similar situation was reported from about 238 wards in the state.

He said, “If we are not careful, this is what is playing out again in Kogi State. As you recall, we were meant to do a delegate election but because of similar problems or lack of congresses and just basically shrouding everything in secrecy, and lack of transparency, people went to court and the court annulled it.

“Now they said we should do direct primaries and the same thing is playing out. We’ve been here since 8 AM to vote and everybody is out here in their numbers but then there are no election materials or election officials and then we are just sitting down here.

“And the report I am getting from all over the state, in over 238 wards, is that no election is taking place. We have witnesses and evidence and definitely, this is not going to stand.

“So, what I have done is quickly write a letter of complaint to the chairman of the primary election committee, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, and I am hoping to hear from him. If they don’t, I will escalate it to the highest levels of the party and if I don’t hear anything, we’ll have to go to court because the election is supposed to be about the government of the people and for the people.”