Former Kogi Deputy Minority Leader, Toyin Lawal Dumps PDP Hours To Primaries

A former Deputy Minority leader of Kogi State House of Assembly, Toyin Lawal has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lawal, who resigned his membership from the PDP in the state hours to conduct of the party’s primary election on Saturday, said he can no longer stick to the PDP because he believes the rotational arrangements in the presidential election was the cause of the crisis rocking the party.

The former chieftain of the PDP, who represented Yagba West constituency in the Kogi State House of Assembly between 2015 and 2019, made his position known in a letter addressed to his Okunran/Okoloke/Isanlu-Esa Ward chairman, Naija News learnt.

In the letter, Lawal submitted that “You are aware of my involvement and participation in the last presidential election and my total commitment to the success of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the election.

“The above scenario, I discussed with selected members of our party including the Chairman of the PDP in Yagba West Hon. Omoniyi Adeyemi.

“At the meeting, I made it clear to them that it is against the spirit of the PDP constitution for the party to choose a Northern candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. The argument then was that only Abubakar Atiku can successfully deliver the presidency for PDP, I vehemently disagreed with this assertion.

“The above coupled with my belief and implicit confidence in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu whom I have watched with admiration in all my years of practice as a legal practitioner in Lagos made me follow my conscience to work for his success.

“Having therefore reviewed all these and realise that a conflict of interest and loyalty to the party has arisen, I hereby tendered my resignation from the party.

“I thank our numerous supporters and the party for the opportunity given me during my stay in the party and wish the party well as it embarks on repackaging the party for future activities.”