Former Big Brother Naija Star Reacts As Fans Call Her Hypocrite Over Purported Liposuction Surgery

Former Big Brother Naija ‘LockDown’ Housemate, Lucy Edet, has reacted to the speculations of undergoing liposuction surgery after allegedly calling Nengi’s body fake.

Naija News reports that some fans labeled the reality TV star ‘hypocrite’ and questioned how she was able to get rid of her belly fat.

Responding to critics, Lucy debunked the reports of undergoing cosmetic or liposuction surgery, saying she never heard of it until the BBNaija show and when a friend had it done this year.

She also denied calling Nengi‘s body fake and urged those making the claims to provide proof because the conversation being referenced was about herself and not her colleague.

She wrote: “There is a matter I would love to address, but it would just open Pandora’s box! So instead I will say this, I had never in my life seen what a surgery body was in my entire existence, before the house! I heard about lipo for the first time when Ka3na talked about it.

“I still didn’t understand the process till February this year when a friend got it done! I can’t convince you on what to believe I can only tell my truth! I will wait for proof of me using the exact words calling someone’s body fake! Because the conversation in question was me saying ‘I am 30 and I look like this.

“I think I have tried! I was referring to generally looking good because everyone fears that when you age you will wrickle! I meant I was 30 and still looked amazing! Not that anyone looked less or fake! What you understand is left to you! A child that was born in 2020 is already walking and talking. Let this shit go! Life is happening right in front of you. Enjoy it.”