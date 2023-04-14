Female Students Abducted In Zamfara Varsity Regain Freedom

The two female students of Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State, who were abducted by gunmen suspected to be bandits, have regained their freedom.

Naija News recalls that the undergraduate female students were kidnapped when the assailants stormed their varsity hostel at Sabon Gida village in Bungudu.

It was gathered that the bandits first approached the two civilian guards at the hostel and dispossessed them of their handsets before abducting the two female students of the Microbiology Department of the university.

The bandits are said to have made ransom demands earlier before they could release the students.

However, after spending 12 days in captivity, reports revealed the students had been freed.

Daily Trust reports that the Zamfara State Students Association acknowledged the release of the students but refused to speak on whether a ransom was paid.

The association’s Public Relations Officer, Umar Abubakar, rejoiced with the school management and parents of the students who had to go through the trauma of the abduction.

He said: “We commend the commitment of the school management for and their tireless efforts for the release of the abducted students loudly”

“We commend the professionalism, patriotism and untiring efforts of our security agencies for their painstaking efforts which contributed in no small way to the release of the kidnapped students.

“We commend the efforts of our fellow students for their prayers and other sisters associations for their interest, cooperation and assistance in securing the release of the kidnapped students.

“We call on the security agencies to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators and sponsors of this inhuman and criminal act, no matter how long it takes, and make sure that this incident never happens to any of our student,” he said.