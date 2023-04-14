Doma United Coach Onigbinde Is Happy With His Team’s Form In NPFL

The manager of the newly promoted Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Doma United, Akinade Onigbinde has noted that he and his team are happy to know that they have surprised a lot of people this season.

Doma United have been performing beyond expectations even though they are playing in the elite league for the first time in their history.

So far in the 2022-2023 abridged league, the Gombe state-based professional football club has suffered just four defeats in 13 league games.

They have managed to win five games and recorded four draws which have earned them 19 points and placed them in the 4th spot in Group B.

They have five games which include home matches against Wikki Tourists, Bayelsa United, and Enugu Rangers, while the away games left for them include Rivers United and Abia Warriors.

If they win at least two and draw two out of these games, their chances of making it into the NPFL super-six playoff round will be assured.

Even if they don’t win the Super-six, qualifying for it after winning the Savannah championship, and Gombe State FA Cup would make a perfect season for Doma.

“It’s wonderful to know we have been able to surprise a lot of people”, Coach Onigbinde told Punch ahead of their league game against Wikki Tourists on Sunday. “We need to win some matches, both home and away, and I think every one of us; the players, the technical crew, and the management are working hard to get there, and it’s possible if we continue the way we are and never give up.

“I believe we need to take each match seriously the way they come”.