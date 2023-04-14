Djokovic Knocks Out Of Monte Carlo Masters By 21-Year-Old Musetti

Novak Djokovic struggled badly with his serve on Thursday as 21-year-old Lorenzo Musetti knocked him out of the Monte Carlo Masters round of 16.

Djokovic who is currently world number one and a two-time champion in Monte Carlo Masters, in 2013 and 2015, lost 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 on a chilly and rainy day on the Cote d’Azur.

Musetti, who is ranked twenty-one, advanced to the quarterfinals where he will play fellow countryman Jannik Sinner.

Sinner defeated Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1 after preserving a match point.

In the absence of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic was the overwhelming favorite. But he blew his chance and 5-4 lead as Musetti won the following three sets and then successfully served for the second set on his second attempt.

The play was halted in the decisive set due to rain early on, and Musetti took advantage of the break to go up 5-3 before winning on his fourth match point.

After the defeat, the 35-year-old Serbian tennis star said, “(The) feeling is terrible after playing like this, honestly. But congrats to him. He stayed tough in important moments, and that’s it.”

He added, “I don’t think it’s catastrophic, but my feeling is bad right now because I lost the match. That’s all”.

“It’s not a great day for me, so I’m not really in the mood to speak.”

Since 2015, Djokovic has not advanced past the final eight at Monte Carlo.