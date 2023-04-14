CBN Speaks On Recruiting, Asking For BVN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has distanced itself from a recruitment portal which has gone viral on the internet claiming to be making recruitment on behalf of the apex bank.

The CBN in a statement on Thursday by its Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Isa AbdulMumin said the apex bank is not recruiting at the moment.

It added that the fake portal is also asking people to submit their Bank Verification Number (BVN) for the said recruitment and therefore warned members of the public not to be a victim of the fraudulent people behind the purported recruitment.

According to AdbdulMumin, the portal is one of those being used by fake recruitment agents trying to take advantage of the employment challenge to defraud eligible applicants, particularly young graduates.

“The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a fake recruitment portal inviting “eligible” members of the public to submit applications in an exercise that will commence soon.

“The fraudulent website lists requirements for eligibility to include, among other qualifications, the possession of a Bank Verification Number (BVN). The portal goes on to state that those with physical disabilities are not eligible to apply.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the CBN is currently not carrying out any general recruitment exercise and will never request for the BVN of intending applicants nor discriminate against persons with physical disabilities.

“Accordingly, members of the public are hereby warned to be wary of fraudulent recruitment agents bent on taking advantage of the employment challenge to defraud eligible applicants, particularly young graduates. Please be guided accordingly,” the statement read.