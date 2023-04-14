Husband Stabs Wife To Death In Delta State Over Upkeep Money

An unidentified butcher has allegedly stabbed his wife to death over upkeep money in Warri, Delta State.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred on Thursday, April 13, 2023, and the suspect is currently in police custody.

According to DAILY POST, the butcher after his return from the market attempted to scoop hot water from the fire to bathe but his wife refused to allow him over failure to provide money for the family’s upkeep or fill the gas at home.

The suspect reportedly ignored his wife and went straight to the gas to scoop the hot water and his wife attacked him which led to a fight between the couple.

During the scuffle, the deceased grabbed a knife with the intention to stab her husband, who in turn overpowered her, collected the knife, and used same to stab her severally until she collapsed.

The suspect rushed his wife to a private hospital for treatment where he lied that she was involved in a ghastly accident.

However, his daughter who witnessed the incident rushed to the Police Station and reported the matter and the suspect was immediately arrested.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident with the aforementioned publication but didn’t give much details.

He said, “Confirmed”