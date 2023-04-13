Why APC Is Having Sleepless Nights Over Peter Obi’s Loss – Isaac Fayose

Isaac Fayose, the brother to former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, has given reasons why the All Progressives Congress (APC) is rattled over the loss of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Isaac, while reacting to a video of how Peter Obi was received by some Nigerians in the diaspora, said the level of reception makes APC assume that the former governor of Anambra State is still campaigning.

He claimed that APC members are disturbed over why a perceived loser would be receiving such treatment for free.

According to Isaac Fayose, many people are unbothered about Peter Obi losing the election and APC had expected that people would always feel sorry for him instead of celebrating him.

He wrote: “This is one of the reasons APC is saying Peter Obi is still campaigning because they don’t get this type of treatment for free. They are wondering what kind of man is Peter Obi, how can a perceived loser be receiving this kind of treatment for free

“This is why they are not comfortable, having sleepless nights, saying Peter Obi is a threat to them and democracy. How can someone going about his normal activities be a thr*at to APC if not that they are not at rest, they have no peace of mind?

“They expected people to feel sorry for him, but instead the people are hailing him as if he is the champion, as if he won the election. They don’t care.”