Who Is True Saint And Criminal Between Peter Obi, Tinubu? – Reno Omokri Reacts To British Immigration Ordeal

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has made a mockery of the attempted arrest of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the United Kingdom.

Naija News reported that Peter Obi was detained and interrogated for hours by immigration officials at Heathrow Airport in London on April 7, 2023.

The Head of Obi-Datti Media Office, Diran Onifade, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Obi-Datti media office said the former Governor of Anambra State was wrongly detained over alleged duplication offences allegedly committed by an impostor who is still at large.

The statement added that the impostor of Obi may have committed various crimes that led to the harassment of the LP flagbearer who lived for over a decade in the UK.

Reacting via a post shared on his social media page, Reno Omokri said the Nigeria President-elect, Bola Tinubu, who is a known cartel lord has never been arrested or detained anywhere in the world.

However, Peter Obi that claims to be a saint has now been arrested and detained in London, hence, Reno questioned who is a saint or a criminal between the former governor of Anambra State and Tinubu.

He wrote: “This life no balance at all. Tinubu that is a known cartel lord has never been arrested or detained at any airport, anywhere in the world, at anytime.

“Peter Obi that claims to be a saint has now been arrested and detained in London. So, who is now the true saint and who is the criminal?”