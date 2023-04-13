UNIPORT Director Dies Four Days After Former VC’s Death

Director of works and services at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Frank Ogali has reportedly died in a car accident.

Naija News reports that management disclosed this in a statement on Thursday by the university’s spokesman Sammy Kpenu.

This came about four days after the death of the institution’s fifth vice-chancellor, Prof. Nimi Briggs.

The statement read in part, “He died late last night in an auto crash at the Olobo Premier College U-turn of the East-West Road, close to the university’s main gate. His remains have been deposited at the mortuary. Ogali was a jolly good fellow and friend to all.

“Since he took over the affairs of the Works and Services department, there has been tremendous improvement in the quality of services rendered to the university.”

The spokesman said the university’s management has been receiving dignitaries coming to register their condolences.

Bandits Kill Eight In Fresh Kaduna Attack

Meanwhile, armed bandits have reportedly killed at least eight people in a fresh attack on Atak’Njei community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Confirming the attack to Channels Television on Thursday, the President of Atyap Community Development Association, Sam Timbuwak, said the gunmen invaded the community from a nearby bush at about 9pm on Wednesday and started shooting sporadically into houses.

Timbuwak said that the bandits attacked five houses during which they shot eight people to death while four others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

He added that the scene of the attack is located very close to a military checkpoint, lamenting the late arrival of soldiers to the community after the attackers had committed their heinous crimes and left.