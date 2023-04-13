Turkish President, Erdogan Sends Message To Tinubu

President of Turkey, Tayyip Erdogan, has congratulated and sent his goodwill message to Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as Nigeria’s President-elect.

In his congratulatory letter, Erdoğan, who described Asiwaju Tinubu as a brother, called for cooperation and partnership that would further the friendly relationship between Turkey and Nigeria.

Erdoğan also underscored the importance of Nigeria as the “strongest nation in the African continent” while wishing Tinubu a successful tenure of office that will usher in progress for the people of Nigeria.

The Turkish president expressed hope that with joint efforts, the two countries will develop friendly relations and the growing close cooperation between the countries to the mutual benefit of the people.

He wrote, “On behalf of the Turkish Nation and my own, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of your election as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the elections held on February 25, 2023.

“I believe that as our strategic partner, Nigeria, under your leadership, will continue its course to a prosperous future. Türkiye attaches great importance to improving its relations with Nigeria, as the strongest nation in the African continent.

“With this understanding, I have no doubt that with our joint efforts, we will develop friendly relations and the growing close cooperation between our countries to the mutual benefit of our people.

“I avail myself of this opportunity to express my heartfelt wishes for the health and happiness of Your Excellency, as well as, the well-being and prosperity of the friendly people of Nigeria.”

Erdogan joined President Xi Jinping of China, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, President Emmanuel Macron of France, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel to congratulate Tinubu.