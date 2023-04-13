Tragedy As Bandits Kill Eight In Fresh Kaduna Attack

Armed bandits have reportedly killed at least eight people in a fresh attack on Atak’Njei community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Confirming the attack to Channels Television on Thursday, the President of Atyap Community Development Association, Sam Timbuwak, said the gunmen invaded the community from a nearby bush at about 9pm on Wednesday and started shooting sporadically into houses.

Timbuwak said that the bandits attacked five houses during which they shot eight people to death while four others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

He added that the scene of the attack is located very close to a military checkpoint, lamenting the late arrival of soldiers to the community after the attackers had committed their heinous crimes and left.

Timbuwak tasked security agencies to be alive with their responsibilities and fish out those behind the series of attacks in Atyapland.

Naija News reports that the latest attack is coming some weeks after a similar incident claimed ten lives at Langson community in the Zango Kataf local government area of the state.