Top Chelsea Player To Leave Club Amid Poor Season

A report says that Brazilian professional footballer, Thiago Silva, may return to his former club, Fluminense.

Chilean journalist, Jose Tomas Fernandez Pumarino, said the 38-year-old, who plays as a centre-back for Premier League club Chelsea, may return to his former side ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Naija News recalls that Silva joined Chelsea in 2020 from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Before joining the Premier League club, he was a former captain at the French Ligue 1 side.

Silva has helped the Blues lift three trophies, including the Champions League. The Brazilian player recently signed a new one-year contract at Stamford Bridge, extending his stay in London to the summer of 2024.

On Thursday, Chilean journalist, Pumarino said the Brazilian side is hoping to lure the veteran defender back to his home country when his contract with Chelsea ends next year.

He tweeted: “Thiago Silva, with a contract with Chelsea until the end of next season, is one of Fluminense’s goals for the 2024 season and they are already working on the formula to achieve said signing in January or July.”

Meanwhile, Napoli’s prolific striker Victor Osimhen has revealed that he dreams of winning the prestigious African Footballer of the Year award.

Victor Osimhen, who is currently battling to recover from a thigh injury, has scored a whopping 21 league goals before the March international break. He is on the verge of winning the league title for Napoli for the first time in over 30 years.

The 24-year-old Super Eagles striker is also fighting to help Nigeria to qualify for the forthcoming Africa Cup Of Nations in Ivory Coast.

If he continues to score goals for his club and country, qualify for tournaments, win trophies, and maintain his form, he could fulfil his dream of being among the few Nigerians to win the continent’s Footballer of the Year.

The last time a Nigerian player won, the award was in 1999 when Nwankwo Kanu beat Ghana’s Samuel Kuffour and Ivory Coast’s Ibrahima Bakayoko to the yearly award.

Hence, it would not only be a dream come true for Osimhen if he wins the award this year or next but a dream come true for Nigeria’s football fans.

Daily Mail quoted Victor Osimhen as saying, “I am not going to lie, it would be my dream to be African Footballer of the Year.

“I was at the ceremony in 2015 when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang won the award. As an African, you dream of this prize and maybe I can win.

“I think I still have a long way to go in achieving that dream. I am really working toward that direction and I think I’m on the right path. But as a man, it won’t be easy but I think having my own family (here) has a dream come true.

“I have a long way to go, so, football is the only thing on my mind and I want to keep focusing, and of course, a lot is expected of me so I’m here to deliver.”