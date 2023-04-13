Security Guards Step In As Labour Party Factions Clash In Abuja

There was chaotic scenes between Labour Party chieftains in Abuja on Wednesday after factions of the party attempted to take over the National Secretariat situated in Utako, Abuja.

Naija News understands that the party is now divided into two factions. One is by the National Chairman, Julius Abure and the other faction is led by the acting National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa.

Supporters of the two factions are laying claim to the leadership of the party, and their argument was taken further to the party’s headquarters yesterday as the party moves to screen aspirants for the Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi governorship elections.

Reports revealed that it took the intervention of security operatives, including private security guards engaged in securing the party’s headquarters building, and as well prevent a verbal altercation from developing into a free-for-all amongst the party chieftains and their supporters.

It was gathered that Abure’s supporters and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) loyal to him arrived at the Secretariat for a meeting and possible screening of Governorship aspirants for the Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi elections.

They barely settled down to business when Apapa reportedly arrived with his supporters in tow for the same exercise.

However, they were prevailed upon to step back following the intervention of security operatives.

A spokesperson of the Forum of LP state chairmen High Chief Rotimi Kehinde, who addressed journalists after the encounter, explained that they came to conduct screening of governorship aspirants for Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States but were denied entry into the secretariat.

Rotimi, who is Chairman of the Kwara State chapter of the party, who is an Abure loyalist said the Apapa -led faction that screened some aspirants on Tuesday, lacked the powers to perform the task.

On his part, Chairman of the Abia State chapter Keecee Igara, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of stoking a crisis in LP.

Igara alleged that the two parties are using suspended members of the party to destabilise the party.

“We are talking about taking back Nigeria, if we must take back Nigeria, we must stand on the truth. We must stand on equity and justice,” Igara told reporters.