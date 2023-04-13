Residents React As Military Shuts Maiduguri S3x Brothels

Residents have expressed gratitude after the Nigerian military raided underage brothels in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

Naija News learnt that residents have been raising concerns over the brothels at Kasuwan Fara, Shagari low-cost area of Maiduguri.

The brothels, however, saw an end after a report by Daily Trust exposed their illegal activities at the brothels. Residents of the area are said to have disclosed their awful sights from events happening at the brothels.

The military has, however, acted swiftly and made some arrests after shutting down the brothels.

“The military raided the place two days ago and arrested some people. The whole place is now quiet. We don’t know where they took the culprits to,” a resident, Halima Abdul, told the news platform, adding that the recent raid and the subsequent patrols by the military in the area had changed the community to a serene environment for the residents.

“We suffered years of torment and misery but with what we are seeing today, normalcy is setting,” she reportedly said.

Another resident, Solomon Joseph, who spoke on the raid described it as one of the best things that happened to the community while calling on the military to allow those with legal business to return.

“There are traders doing their legal business at Kasuwar Fara; we appeal to the military to allow them back,” he said.