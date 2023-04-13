Mohbad Threatened With Lawsuit Over Controversial Lyrics On Nigerian Actor

Nollywood actor, Abimbola Kazeem popularly known as Jigan Babaoja has threatened to sue singer Mohbad over the lyrics of his soon-to-be-released song ‘Ask About Me’ which appears to make fun of his disability.

Jigan Babaoja via his Instagram announced that he would press charges against Mohbad and demand damages of N100 million.

He wrote: “I am taking this up against @iammohbad and I am going to charge him 100 million! This will sound as a big lesson to others! Mohbad don buy market.”

The song will be released on Friday, April 14.

The comic actor who shared a video of himself listening to the snippet with a friend on Instagram threatened to find the former Marlian Music act and beat him up.

This is coming days after the comic star threatened to attack singer Asake for mocking his disability in his song.

Jigan Babaoja shared a video on Instagram where he is seen paying attention to the lyrics of the song ‘2:30’ by the YBNL act.

In the video, the 40-year-old discusses the lyrics of the song with a man whose face was not revealed. The man said he was sure Asake was referring to Jigan Babaoja as one whose feet do not touch the ground.

“Please advise me! This boy don price @asakemusic. Tag him to let him be aware that anywhere I see him! I will break his leg,” the actor captioned the video.