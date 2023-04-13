Man Undergoes Surgery, Increases His Height To Woo Women

One Moses Gibson has undergone surgery to increase his height after battling self-confidence from childhood, Naija News learnt.

According to Daily Mail, the United States-based man underwent surgery and now has extra inches to his height.

Gibson’s insecurity about his stature reportedly started when he was 15 years old.

He told reporters how he struggled with talking to women due to self-doubt after witnessing other boys his age go through growth spurts that he did not. Gibson reportedly narrated how he tried medications and even contacted a ‘spiritual healer’ in an attempt to get taller but all to no avail.

He eventually decided to have surgery to increase his size after all other options failed.

Naija News learnt doctors added five inches to Gibson’s height.

“I’ve struggled with my height. Even when I was in high school, I was always unhappy with my height.

“When I was like 15, I realized most of my peers were taller than me. It started getting to me gradually,” Daily Mail quoted Gibson saying.

He learned about a procedure that could lengthen his legs, and he began working extra hours to save up enough money for the surgery during college.

After working as a software engineer during the day and as an Uber driver at night for three years, he underwent surgery to add three inches to his height in 2016, but seven years later, has had a second round and is using a height-lengthening device.

Doctors broke Gibson’s tibia and fibula bones and inserted magnetic, limb-lengthening nails into them.

Reports said the United States citizen must now use a height-lengthening device three times daily, pulling the cut bones apart one millimetre at a time.