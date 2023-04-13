Just In: Yahaya Bello Endorses Gov Aspirant , Asuku, Onoja Withdraw

The Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Edward Onoja, and the Chief of Staff to the State Governor, Yahaya Bello, Mohammed Abdulkareem Asuku have withdrawn from the governorship race.

This is coming after Governor Bello endorsed a former Auditor-general of the State, Ahmed Usman Ododo ahead of the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ruling party in the state had fixed its governorship primary election for Friday, April 14, 2023.

Governor Bello, however, during a stakeholder meeting at the headquarters of the APC in Lokoja, the State capital on Thursday unveiled his preferred candidate.

The development prompted Onoja and Asuku to withdraw from the governorship race.

Shortly after the meeting was held, Onoja and Asuku announced their withdrawal from the governorship race on their Facebook accounts.

Onoja in a post on his account wrote, “To God be the glory for life and divine health. My appreciation to my leader, HE Alhaji Yahaya Bello and all my supporters for your love and prayers. Let love, patience and perseverance lead. I am forever grateful.”

Asuku on his part wrote, “Alhamdulillah! Alhamdulillah !!Alhamdulillah !!!

All praises and adoration are due to the highest God the greater of the entire universe and the sustainer of the same who has safeguarded my life and that of my immediate family and well-wishers to witness this moment in my life. I sincerely appreciate His Excellency, my benefactor, for all that Allah has been using him to do in my life. As such, I hereby submit myself publicly to the decision taken today and I will forever live to remain loyal and dedicated to the decision of my party as I enjoin all my well-wishers to work with us for our great party APC to become victorious in the November 11th General Election.”

In a similar development, other aspirants like Mr David Adebanji Jimoh; a former Commissioner for Finance, Asiwaju Ashiru Idris; Okala Yakubu, and Momoh Jubril have also withdrawn from the governorship race.