IGP Orders Adequate Deployment Of Policemen Ahead Of Saturday’s Polls

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba has ordered for the deployment of adequate policemen ahead of Saturday’s supplementary polls.

Naija News recalls that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed April 15 for supplementary polls to hold in units where elections during the February 25 and March 18 were declared inconclusive and needs a re run.

To guarantee safety of voters on that day, the IGP has assured Nigerians of safety saying policemen would be deployed to the 185 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across the 24 states of the Federation where supplementary polls will hold on Saturday.

The IGP in a statement on Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi said the police boss has “Ordered the adequate deployment of supporting personnel and additional logistics for effective election security management during the forthcoming supplementary elections scheduled for Saturday 15th April, 2023.

“The additional support includes the deployment of personnel, operational vehicles, non-lethal weapons, personal protective equipment (body armor), anti-riot equipment etc.

“In the same vein, the IGP has directed all supervising senior police officers in charge of jurisdictions where the supplementary elections will be held, particularly the supplementary gubernatorial elections in Adamawa and Kebbi States, to ensure the emplacement of adequate manpower and other resources for effective policing of the electoral process.”

The police boss also appealed to electorates in affected areas to come out to vote on Saturday and also maintain law and order.