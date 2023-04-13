I Was Rusticated From Varsity Like Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy – Adamu Garba

Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has disclosed he was rusticated from the university alongside Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain revealed this in a series of tweets on Thursday while responding to tweeps challenging his political career and source of wealth.

According to Garba, being rusticated from the University was the best thing to ever happen to him.

Explaining why he was rusticated from school, Garba said he was involved in school politics and was pushing for good governance, but things went south.

According to him, there was a protest, and even though he wasn’t involved in it and could not betray his colleagues, the Kano State University of Technology, Wudil, asked him to go.

“I was involved in student politics, aspiring for SUG President. I was pushing for the right things to be done. Even though I wasn’t involved in the protest, but I refused to betray or give up my friends. I was asked to go. I took it in good fate. Here I am now. Alhamdulillah,” Garba tweeted in response to a tweep asking him why he was sent out of school.

The APC chieftain boasts that things have been better for him since he was sent out of school, saying no school would have made him the better person he is today.

Adamu claimed he became a multimillionaire at 26. Comparing himself with President Zelensky of Ukraine, the APC chieftain wrote: “This is Zelensky. We both got rusticated from the same university. He went on to do comedy while I went for tech business. We both decided to aspire for the office of the President in our countries. He won, I didn’t. While he’s full of regrets in destructive war. I’m full of peace. Lol.

“You guys don’t get it. The greatest thing that ever happened to me in life was getting rusticated from the university at the age of 23. By 24, I started work as a tech guy, and at 26, I’m already a multimillionaire to this day. No school would ever have thought (sic) me what I become (sic).”