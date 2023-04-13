Fresh Update Emerges On Banana Island Building Collapse In Lagos

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has disclosed that no life was lost in the Banana Island building collapse in Lagos.

Naija News reported that an unconfirmed number of people were trapped in the building which collapsed in Lagos on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Emergency responders were mobilized to the scene as several onsite workers were trapped in the rubble.

In a statement via Facebook, LASEMA said it was a six-storey building and the building collapsed due to a truck that ran into it.

The statement added that no life was lost in the tragic incident and efforts are ongoing to reconstruct the building to ground zero so as to forestall any secondary incident.

“Situation report on the collapsed building at 1st Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi

Fire Guts Warehouse In Lagos

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed a tragic fire incident at a complex housing five fully detached warehouses beside Nigerian Breweries, Iganmu, Apapa area of Lagos State.

The state agency revealed in a statement that properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed during the raging fire on Wednesday morning.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Femi Okey-Osanyintolu, said there was no casualty record during the tragic fire incident.