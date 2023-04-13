Everton Coach Warns Dele Alli Ahead Of Next Season

Everton manager Sean Dyche has urged embattled player of the club Dele Alli to use his injury period wisely.

Dele Alli was regarded as the brightest youngster in English football during his early days at Tottenham Hotspur.

But suddenly, Alli started dropping in form that he couldn’t play in Tottenham Hotspur’s starting eleven again under coach Jose Mourinho.

When it became obvious that he doesn’t have a future at Spurs, he joined Everton in 2022 for a transfer fee worth £40 million.

Unfortunately, he could not play regularly due to poor form and had to be sent to Besiktas on loan in January. While at the Turkish club, his form became so bad that he was booed by the club’s fans and was dropped from the team’s first eleven.

Earlier this month, he returned to England with an injury that will keep him off football for the rest of the season. Since his loan deal with Besiktas is still valid, he is not expected to train or play for Everton until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old Englishman will resume his duties at Everton this summer as his deal with the club expires in 2024.

Ahead of his return to Everton, coach Sean Dyche said, “You can only guide people with what you think is good for them.

“Eventually players have choices, so we recommend they make good choices.

“But behind that, he’s factually injured. He’s come back with a proper injury that’s going to take some time to get sorted out, so he’ll use that period wisely, I hope.”

On Dele Alli’s future at Everton, the coach added, “He is not here. He has an injury that will keep him out for some time.

“Some of the stuff reported – they know what they should and shouldn’t be doing.

“As a manager, you cannot control everything in their lives. Should we be following them all day? You can only guide them.

“He has an injury which will take a while to sort out – it will be several weeks.”