Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate To 13th April 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 12th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N740 and sell at N745 on Wednesday 12th April 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N740 Selling Rate N745

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The National Population Commission has announced the postponement of the training of Enumerators and Supervisors for the 2023 population census.

Naija News understands that the training exercise was earlier scheduled for April 13. However, the Chairman Census Committee, Dr Ipalibo Harry, told newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday (today) that the training will no longer hold as planned.

He explained that the change of event would not affect the conduct of the Population and Housing Census scheduled to hold from May 3 to May 7.

Harry noted further that the commission was ready to conduct a credible census, adding that they had already concluded the training of Quality Data Managers and others.

The census committee chairman said a new date for training the enumerators and supervisors would be communicated as soon as possible.