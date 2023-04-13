Billie Eilish Says She’s Obsessed With Wizkid’s Song

American singer/songwriter, Billie Eilish has disclosed that she’s currently obsessed with a song on the recently-released album by Nigerian singer, Wizkid.

The ‘Ocean Eyes’ crooner revealed that ‘Flames’ by Nigerian Afrobeat star, Wizkid is her favourite song at the moment.

She revealed this during a question-and-answer session with her fans on Instagram.

A fan asked her “[what] song you are obsessed with these days?”.

Billie Eilish then replied with a picture of ‘Flames (Who’s Gonna Know)’ by Wizkid.

‘Flames’ was contained in the Nigerian singer’s fifth studio album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ which was released last year via Starboy Entertainment, Sony Music and RCA Records.

The More Love, Less Ego album also features both local and foreign musicians including Ayra Starr, Skepta, Naira Marley, Don Toliver as well as Jamaica-born Skillibeng and Shenseea

Other tracks on the album include ‘Money and love’, ‘Balance’, ‘Bad to me, ‘Everyday’, ‘Deep’, ‘Flower Pads’, ‘Pressure’, ‘Plenty Loving’ and ‘Frames (Who’s going to know).